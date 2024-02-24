Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Security Service attack steel plant in Russian Lipetsk – video

Specialists from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have successfully attacked a Russian steel plant in Lipetsk using Ukrainian-made drones.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the DIU

Details: The Novolipetsk Steel Plant is one of the primary producers of armoured steel for Russia's defence.

One source said that the refrigeration unit and coke oven battery were affected, which are crucial components in the technological cycle.

Another source said rough estimates indicate that production may be significantly hampered for over a month as a result of the attack.

UP has also obtained a video showing the launch of one of the drones that attacked the plant.

For reference: Media reports said that the owner of the affected plant is oligarch Vladimir Lisin, who is reportedly close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Forbes estimates that he is one of the three richest people in Russia.

