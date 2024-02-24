All Sections
Explosions rock Russia's Lipetsk, metallurgical plant on fire – video

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 02:42
The moment of an explosion in Russia’s Lipetsk. Screenshot

Explosions occurred at a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk, Russia, on the night of 23-24 February, and a large-scale fire broke out.

Source: Mash and Astra, Russian Telegram channels; Igor Artamonov, the governor of Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast 

Details: As stated on Telegram channels, a large fire broke out at the Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk. According to eyewitnesses, several explosions were heard over the city beforehand.

Judging by the footage, the fire is burning right on the plant’s premises. Shortly before that, locals heard the sounds of drones.

It is noted that "they could have been targeted by air defence systems". However, there is no official confirmation yet. 

Mash added that "Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant produces polymer-coated steel. Including for the state."

Update: Later, Artamonov said that "there was a fire in one of Novolipetsk Metallurgical Plant’s workshops. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. There is no threat of dangerous substances being leaked or emitted."

Quote from Artamonov: "According to unconfirmed information from the security services, the fire was caused by a UAV crash. This information and videos posted on social media are being checked."

This article has been updated since publication.

