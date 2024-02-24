Russian Defence Ministry says two Russian regions have been attacked by Ukrainian drones

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has reported that two allegedly Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s Kursk and Tula oblasts on the night of 23-24 February.

Quote: "On 24 February, around 00:15 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk and Tula oblasts.

