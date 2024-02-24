Russian Defence Ministry says two Russian regions have been attacked by Ukrainian drones
Saturday, 24 February 2024, 00:18
Russia’s Ministry of Defence has reported that two allegedly Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s Kursk and Tula oblasts on the night of 23-24 February.
Source: Russian Ministry of Defence
Quote: "On 24 February, around 00:15 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented."
Advertisement:
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk and Tula oblasts.
Support UP or become our patron!