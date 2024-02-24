All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry says two Russian regions have been attacked by Ukrainian drones

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 00:18
Russian Defence Ministry says two Russian regions have been attacked by Ukrainian drones
A UAV. Stock Photo: Ukrainian Defence Industry

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has reported that two allegedly Ukrainian drones were shot down over Russia’s Kursk and Tula oblasts on the night of 23-24 February.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence

Quote: "On 24 February, around 00:15 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aircraft-type UAVs against targets in the Russian Federation was prevented."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defence systems had shot down two Ukrainian drones over Kursk and Tula oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Russia
Iran denies supplying ballistic missiles to Russia
Russian A-50 was downed with S-200 anti-aircraft system
24 February 2022 reconstructed. Episode 1. Preparing for the Russian invasion
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: