Zelenskyy addresses Ukrainians from Hostomel on the anniversary of the large-scale war – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 12:24
Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking from Hostomel, the supposed starting point for the Russian plan to "capture Kyiv in three days," has thanked Ukrainians who, for two years, have been striving for victory after the full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I am incredibly proud of each of you. I admire each of you. I believe in each of you. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end. That's why when it comes to ending the war, we always add – on our terms. 

That's why the word "peace" is always preceded by the word "just". That's why in the future, the word "independent" will always stand next to the word Ukraine. We are fighting for this. And we will prevail. On the best day of our lives."

Details: The President emphasised that Ukraine is now 730 days closer to victory. 

He also mentioned that he would be meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Ursula von der Leyen, and the heads of the governments of Canada, Italy, and Belgium in Hostomel.

Subjects: Zelenskyywar
Zelenskyy
