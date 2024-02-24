All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians start issuing Russian citizenship to residents of Avdiivka

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 15:04
Russians start issuing Russian citizenship to residents of Avdiivka
Civilians being given Russian citizenship. Photo: Russian occupying authorities

Russian occupying authorities have started giving Russian citizenship to surviving residents of Avdiivka just a few days after the ruins of the town were occupied.

Source: Dmytro Shevchenko, Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied town of Yasynuvata (Donetsk Oblast) on social media; Alexei Teksler, Governor of Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast, on local television

Details: Shevchenko posted a video showing Avdiivka residents obtaining Russian passports in Yasynuvata.

Advertisement:

Quote from Shevchenko: "First residents of 'liberated' Avdiivka received Russian Federation citizenship.

Congratulations, we are together!"

More details: Alexei Teksler announced that "Avdiivka will fall under the Yasynuvata municipal district", so the town destroyed by the Russians will also be a "subordinate territory of Chelyabinsk Oblast".

Read also: The last days of Avdiivka: what led to the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city and how it took place

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Avdiivkaoccupationpropaganda
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Avdiivka
Russians look for Ukrainians' weak spots on Avdiivka front
Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade kills 35 Russians near Avdiivka and captures 9 more – video
Russia seeks to achieve success on Avdiivka front before second anniversary of Russian full-scale invasion
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: