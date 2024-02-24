Russians start issuing Russian citizenship to residents of Avdiivka

Russian occupying authorities have started giving Russian citizenship to surviving residents of Avdiivka just a few days after the ruins of the town were occupied.

Source: Dmytro Shevchenko, Russian-appointed "head" of the occupied town of Yasynuvata (Donetsk Oblast) on social media; Alexei Teksler, Governor of Russia's Chelyabinsk Oblast, on local television

Details: Shevchenko posted a video showing Avdiivka residents obtaining Russian passports in Yasynuvata.

Advertisement:

Quote from Shevchenko: "First residents of 'liberated' Avdiivka received Russian Federation citizenship.

Congratulations, we are together!"

More details: Alexei Teksler announced that "Avdiivka will fall under the Yasynuvata municipal district", so the town destroyed by the Russians will also be a "subordinate territory of Chelyabinsk Oblast".

Read also: The last days of Avdiivka: what led to the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the city and how it took place

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!