Ukraine's Ukrenergo says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant power supply line repaired after Russian attack

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, has reported that it has restored the reliability of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant’s power supply.

Source: Ukrenergo

Quote: "The 330kV overhead line that ensures backup power supply to the facilities at the nuclear power plant site has been repaired and put back into operation."

"The damaged area was located in an area of active hostilities. Ukrainian soldiers let our repair teams in for short periods of relative peace, so we had to work day and night."

Details: The overhead line was heavily damaged by a Russian strike on 20 February.

The plant has since received the power it needs to operate safely via only one 750kV power line.

Background: Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was left on a single power line after a 330kV high-voltage power line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast collapsed during hostilities.

