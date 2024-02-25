All Sections
Russia claims shooting down 4 Ukrainian UAVs over Black Sea

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 06:06
Russia claims shooting down 4 Ukrainian UAVs over Black Sea
A Ukrainian UAV. Photo: Army of Drones initiative

Russia's Ministry of Defence has claimed that six drones, supposedly launched by Ukraine, were shot down over Russia's Belgorod Oblast and the Black Sea on the night of 24-25 February.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Uncrewed aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defence forces over the territory of Belgorod Oblast (two UAVs) and the Black Sea (four UAVs)."

Subjects: Black SeadronesRussia
