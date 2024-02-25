Russia claims shooting down 4 Ukrainian UAVs over Black Sea
Sunday, 25 February 2024, 06:06
Russia's Ministry of Defence has claimed that six drones, supposedly launched by Ukraine, were shot down over Russia's Belgorod Oblast and the Black Sea on the night of 24-25 February.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Quote: "Uncrewed aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by on-duty air defence forces over the territory of Belgorod Oblast (two UAVs) and the Black Sea (four UAVs)."
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!