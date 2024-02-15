Danger of missile attacks from sea persists even after destruction of Russian landing ship

Despite the Ukrainian Armed Forces' destruction of another Russian ship, the Black Sea missile threat remains.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "They are still in the Black Sea, albeit confined to the southeastern region, and they have reminded us today that they have Kalibr missiles that they can launch on Ukrainian territory. This means that the threat of sea-based missiles has not gone away; it still exists.

However, keep in mind that they face some challenges in capitalising on this opportunity. Nonetheless, the enemy is cunning and does not give up, as evidenced by Tsezar Kunikov's perilous journey. The enemy does not give up on his attempts to move his armaments from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol in reverse order.

This implies that they continue to equip their logistics and infrastructure with the goal of rearming Kalibr missiles and maintaining rocket launchers at the current base."

Details: Humeniuk also stated that the Russian missile carrier frigate Admiral Makarov remains on combat duty and is capable of firing missiles.

Humeniuk recalled that while a massive missile attack by the Russians is dangerous, the Russian Federation also uses targeted missile attacks.

Background:

On the night of 14-15 February, Russia fired 26 missiles of various types on Ukraine, including two Kalibr cruise missiles from Novorossiysk.

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types, including eight Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles; one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile; two Kalibr cruise missiles; and two Kh-59 guided missiles.

