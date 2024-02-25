Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 84 times on front over past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian troops have clashed 84 times on the front line over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 25 February

Details: A total of 84 combat skirmishes occurred over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army launched a total of 9 missile strikes and 77 airstrikes and attacked Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas 119 times with multiple-launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted the following settlements: Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Nadiia (Luhansk Oblast); Zarichne, Bohdanivka, New-York, Dyliivka, Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); and Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Over 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russian army launched no offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three Russian attacks near the settlement of Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russian army near the settlement of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 39 times.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack near the village of Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five Russian attacks near the settlement of Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Ukrainian army is continuing to hold its positions and repel the attacks of the Russian occupying forces. The Russians launched two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank over the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force struck 13 clusters of Russian military personnel. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed two Kh-31 missiles and four reconnaissance UAVs.

