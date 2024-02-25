Ukrainian forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours
Sunday, 25 February 2024, 07:42
Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed 810 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 409,820 (+810) military personnel;
- 6,542 (+8) tanks;
- 12,441 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 9,981 (+29) artillery systems;
- 999 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 684 (+0) air defence systems;
- 340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 7,681 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,907 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 25 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 13,011 (+23) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,578 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
