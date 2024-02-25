Ukrainian forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers over past 24 hours

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have killed 810 more Russian soldiers and destroyed 8 tanks and 16 armoured combat vehicles over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 February 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 409,820 (+810) military personnel;

6,542 (+8) tanks;

12,441 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

9,981 (+29) artillery systems;

999 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

684 (+0) air defence systems;

340 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

7,681 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,907 (+2) cruise missiles;

25 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

13,011 (+23) vehicles and tankers;

1,578 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

