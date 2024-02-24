1,905 Russian missiles destroyed in two years, including 25 Kinzhals – Ukraine's Air Force

Within the two years of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's Air Force and other service branches of Defence Forces destroyed 1,905 Russian missiles, including 25 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, the Air Force Commander on Telegram

Quote: "In general, in cooperation with the Defence Forces of Ukraine, we destroyed 1905 missiles of various types. That includes:

43 ballistic and 25 aeroballistic missiles (Kh-47M2 Kinzhals);

4844 attack drones and 7660 tactical UAVs;

340 aircraft;

325 helicopters."

