1,905 Russian missiles destroyed in two years, including 25 Kinzhals – Ukraine's Air Force
Saturday, 24 February 2024, 23:11
Within the two years of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine's Air Force and other service branches of Defence Forces destroyed 1,905 Russian missiles, including 25 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, the Air Force Commander on Telegram
Quote: "In general, in cooperation with the Defence Forces of Ukraine, we destroyed 1905 missiles of various types. That includes:
43 ballistic and 25 aeroballistic missiles (Kh-47M2 Kinzhals);
4844 attack drones and 7660 tactical UAVs;
340 aircraft;
325 helicopters."
