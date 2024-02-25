All Sections
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 10:12
All photos: Oleksandr Syrskyi on Facebook

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov have visited the frontline command posts of Ukrainian military units in the combat zone.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "We have heard reports from the group commanders on the situation in their areas of responsibility. The enemy is consistently storming the positions of our troops. The situation is challenging in many areas and requires constant monitoring.

We analysed the current situation in detail during the visit and discussed the next steps which need to be taken. In particular, we focused on utilising the potential of manoeuvre and positional defence and reinforcing certain parts of the front line.

We also talked to brigade and battalion commanders about the situation on the ground. We analysed the problems that arise in the brigades.

Once again, I drew the commanders' attention to the importance of coordination and proper operational interaction of the entire Defence Forces, as well as preserving the lives of our defenders."

Details: Syrskyi stressed that he had made several decisions on the spot "to improve the combat capability, resilience and command and control of the units".

 

Subjects: Rustem UmierovArmed Forces
Rustem Umierov
