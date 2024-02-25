All Sections
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 25 February 2024, 12:17
Ukrainian minister says operators will eventually be able to control UAVs on battlefield while in Vinnytsia or Lviv
photo: UP

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, has stated that drone operators will be able to control UAVs on the battlefield from outside the combat zone in the future.

Source: Fedorov at the Ukraine. Year 2024 forum

Quote from Fedorov: "It's already working; it's just that now the product line will be expanded, and many different types of UAVs will be operated remotely.

But factually, the existing technologies allow us to achieve this...

We have access to the finest technologies, and we are using satellite communications from many NATO countries.

Details: Asked to specify, Fedorov noted that Ukrainian soldiers would be able to operate UAVs at the front while being far away from the combat zone, for example, in Lviv or Vinnytsia.

Subjects: dronesFedorovMinistry of Digital Transformation
