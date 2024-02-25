All Sections
Russia attacking NATO is a real possibility – former UK PM Johnson

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 25 February 2024, 12:59
Photo: Johnson on Twitter

Boris Johnson, former UK prime minister, considers Putin’s Russia attacking a NATO country a real possibility.

Source: Johnson in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "I think he might. I think you can’t rule that out," Johnson said. 

In this context, he specifically mentioned Putin's interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson.

"I didn’t like at all what he was saying about Poland in his ghastly interview… I think that he could try something," Johnson explained. 

He stressed that the chances of Russia's attack on NATO states will increase if Putin succeeds in Ukraine.

"[Therefore - ed.] he mustn't succeed in Ukraine. He must fail," he concluded. 

In recent weeks, a number of European NATO countries have also issued warnings about the possibility of future Russian aggression.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated in January that the Alliance should prepare for a Russian attack on a NATO country within the next 5-8 years.

Watch the full interview with Johnson on the European Pravda Youtube channel.

