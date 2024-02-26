All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron to host 2 dozen of Ukraine's allies in Paris for "surge of support"

European Pravda, Mykhailo TkachMonday, 26 February 2024, 10:57
Macron to host 2 dozen of Ukraine's allies in Paris for surge of support
Polish President Andrzej Duda, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

About twenty heads of state and government, mostly from Europe, will gather in Paris on Monday at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron to push for support for Ukraine.

Source: Le Figaro, as European Pravda writes

Details: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the meeting, held at the Elysee Palace, via video conference.

Advertisement:

The meeting will be attended by the vast majority of European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as prime ministers from about 15 EU countries.

The meeting will also be attended by representatives of the United States and Canada and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

The talks in Paris will take place at a time when US support, which is important for Kyiv, is still blocked in Congress, and Emmanuel Macron will call on Europe to make a "collective breakthrough" against Russia, Le Figaro notes.

The meeting will also discuss the increasing number of cyberattacks and misinformation efforts by an increasingly aggressive Russia, the Elysee Palace said.

The aim of the talks is to "mobilise and explore all means of effective support for Ukraine," the Elysee Palace said in a statement,

Quote: "It is about... confirming that we are not tired and that we are determined to defeat Russian aggression. We want to send a clear message to Putin that he will not win in Ukraine," Paris insists.

Although no new aid announcements are planned, the meeting will look for ways to "act better and more decisively", while Kyiv said on Sunday that half of the promised Western weapons are arriving late.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 25 February announced President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit to Ukraine and new details of French support.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronEuropeaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Macron
Macron invites European leaders to special meeting dedicated to Ukraine
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to negotiate security agreement with Macron – photo
Zelenskyy to secure security guarantees in Paris by signing agreement with Macron
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: