Two men wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian forces shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 26 February, wounding two civilians.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians wounded two men in Prymorske, Vasylivka district. The occupation forces shelled a frontline village. Medics are providing assistance to the men. Information about the damage is being clarified."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!