Two men wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Monday, 26 February 2024, 13:01
Russian forces shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 26 February, wounding two civilians.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russians wounded two men in Prymorske, Vasylivka district. The occupation forces shelled a frontline village. Medics are providing assistance to the men. Information about the damage is being clarified."
