All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two men wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 26 February 2024, 13:01
Two men wounded in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Screenshot from Deep State

Russian forces shelled the village of Prymorske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 26 February, wounding two civilians. 

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The Russians wounded two men in Prymorske, Vasylivka district. The occupation forces shelled a frontline village. Medics are providing assistance to the men. Information about the damage is being clarified."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Oblastattackwar
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Russians attack Zaporizhia Oblast: one dead and one injured
Russians intensify attacks in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring civilians
Russians try to storm Ukrainian positions on left bank of Kherson Oblast 4 times – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: