Russia's Foreign Minister claims Russia is loved, but West has turned its back on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has claimed that after a trip to Latin America, he has come to the conclusion that Russia is still loved, even though the West has turned its back on his country.

Source: Lavrov's speech at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations

Quote from Lavrov: "My trip to Latin America confirmed that Russia is loved and that Russia is always a desirable guest at various events. And they want to visit us willingly at a wide variety of events, both on the governmental, unofficial and educational levels."

Details: At the same time, the minister lamented that the West had turned its back on Russia.

"But our country, by its very geography, its history, culture, tradition, is always open to honest cooperation with all those nations around our borders and beyond – with any other country in the world," Lavrov claimed.

