Pentagon official says Pentagon might fund training for Ukrainian soldiers through cuts to US army training programmes

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has said that the US army will face several tough decisions regarding sources of funding for the Ukrainian military.

Source: Sabrina Singh in an interview with Voice of America

Details: Singh said that training for Ukrainian soldiers was funded by Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a long-term US Department of Defense-led funding programme to increase Ukraine's capacity to defend itself more effectively against Russian aggression.

However, Singh also said that the US army will likely face several tough decisions regarding funding military aid for Ukraine: "It’s possible [the money will have to come] from other programmes. Now is a difficult time not just for Ukraine, but also for the US army."

Quote from Singh: "We can’t just turn our back on those Ukrainian soldiers that are arriving in Europe or the US to complete training and just send them back to the war. Our army, our services will have to start discussing and taking some tough decisions, which will affect all armed forces.

There are ways to combine different funding streams that can help support this training. But if we continue to work without proper funding, our army will incur even more costs."

