All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon official says Pentagon might fund training for Ukrainian soldiers through cuts to US army training programmes

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 01:38
Pentagon official says Pentagon might fund training for Ukrainian soldiers through cuts to US army training programmes
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh. Photo: Screenshot from a video

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh has said that the US army will face several tough decisions regarding sources of funding for the Ukrainian military.

Source: Sabrina Singh in an interview with Voice of America

Details: Singh said that training for Ukrainian soldiers was funded by Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a long-term US Department of Defense-led funding programme to increase Ukraine's capacity to defend itself more effectively against Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

However, Singh also said that the US army will likely face several tough decisions regarding funding military aid for Ukraine: "It’s possible [the money will have to come] from other programmes. Now is a difficult time not just for Ukraine, but also for the US army."

Quote from Singh: "We can’t just turn our back on those Ukrainian soldiers that are arriving in Europe or the US to complete training and just send them back to the war. Our army, our services will have to start discussing and taking some tough decisions, which will affect all armed forces.

There are ways to combine different funding streams that can help support this training. But if we continue to work without proper funding, our army will incur even more costs."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warUSA
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
war
A total of 96 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report
ISW: Russia regains strategic initiative on battlefield
Macron doesn't rule out possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: