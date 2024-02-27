Macron announces coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the creation of a coalition to provide Ukraine with "medium- and long-range missiles and bombs".

Source: Le Monde

Details: Macron said Western leaders decided to "create a coalition for deep strikes, and therefore for [supplying Ukraine with] medium- and long-range missiles and bombs."

Advertisement:

He also called on European countries to produce more munitions.

Quote from Macron: "Over the next 10 days, we are going to make all these efforts because we have talked to many European and non-European countries that have munitions."

Support UP or become our patron!