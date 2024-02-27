All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron announces coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 02:58
Macron announces coalition to provide Ukraine with long-range missiles
Loading weapons heading to Ukraine. Photo: US Air Force

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the creation of a coalition to provide Ukraine with "medium- and long-range missiles and bombs".

Source: Le Monde

Details: Macron said Western leaders decided to "create a coalition for deep strikes, and therefore for [supplying Ukraine with] medium- and long-range missiles and bombs."

Advertisement:

He also called on European countries to produce more munitions.

Quote from Macron: "Over the next 10 days, we are going to make all these efforts because we have talked to many European and non-European countries that have munitions."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: FranceMacronaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
France
Macron doesn't rule out possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine
Components from €13 French fans discovered in Russian guided bombs
French court confiscates €120 million villa linked to Gazprom
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: