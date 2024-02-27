All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin gains every day US delays aid to Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 27 February 2024, 10:08
Putin gains every day US delays aid to Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor
Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States. Photo: Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin "gains every day" the aid package for Ukraine remains frozen in the House of Representatives, said Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sullivan in an interview with CNN

Quote from Sullivan: "The reality is that Putin gains every day that Ukraine does not get the resources it needs, and Ukraine suffers."

Advertisement:

Details: He pointed to the "strong bipartisan majority in the House [of Representatives]," which is ready to pass the aid package for Ukraine "if it comes to the floor."

CNN notes that the Senate, controlled by Democrats, has already passed a US$95 billion aid package for Ukraine and other US allies, including Israel. 

However, in the House of Representatives, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is under pressure by pro-Trump far-right factions within his party who are reluctant to bring the package to a vote.

Quote from Sullivan: "History is watching whether Speaker Johnson will put that bill on the floor. If he does, it will pass. We’ll get Ukraine what it needs for Ukraine to succeed. If he doesn’t, then we will not be able to give Ukraine the tools required for it to stand up to Russia. And Putin will be the major beneficiary of that."

Background:

  • On 26 February, Sullivan stated that Ukraine can still win the war against Russia, but it needs the necessary resources to do so.
  • US President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, at the White House on 27 February to try to unlock billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USAaid for UkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
USA
Polish Foreign Minister asks US to send weapons to Ukraine
US State Department: Ukraine can do more to fight corruption
Pentagon official says Pentagon might fund training for Ukrainian soldiers through cuts to US army training programmes
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: