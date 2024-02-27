Putin gains every day US delays aid to Ukraine, says US National Security Advisor

Russian President Vladimir Putin "gains every day" the aid package for Ukraine remains frozen in the House of Representatives, said Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor of the United States.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sullivan in an interview with CNN

Quote from Sullivan: "The reality is that Putin gains every day that Ukraine does not get the resources it needs, and Ukraine suffers."

Details: He pointed to the "strong bipartisan majority in the House [of Representatives]," which is ready to pass the aid package for Ukraine "if it comes to the floor."

CNN notes that the Senate, controlled by Democrats, has already passed a US$95 billion aid package for Ukraine and other US allies, including Israel.

However, in the House of Representatives, Republican Speaker Mike Johnson is under pressure by pro-Trump far-right factions within his party who are reluctant to bring the package to a vote.

Quote from Sullivan: "History is watching whether Speaker Johnson will put that bill on the floor. If he does, it will pass. We’ll get Ukraine what it needs for Ukraine to succeed. If he doesn’t, then we will not be able to give Ukraine the tools required for it to stand up to Russia. And Putin will be the major beneficiary of that."

Background:

On 26 February, Sullivan stated that Ukraine can still win the war against Russia, but it needs the necessary resources to do so.

US President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, at the White House on 27 February to try to unlock billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine.

