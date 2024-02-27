All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians have not deployed A-50 aircraft for several days

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 27 February 2024, 12:17
Russians have not deployed A-50 aircraft for several days
Russian aircraft. Photo: RIA Novosti

The Russians have not deployed any Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft in several days, after Ukraine's Defence Forces downed the second such aircraft on 23 February near the Sea of Azov.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The frequency of A-50 operations has decreased. They have simply been out of action for several days. They haven't decided to send more and more aircraft.

Advertisement:

They only have a few of these planes in their fleet. One was damaged in Belarus, you know. I don't know what its repair status is. They may have salvaged parts from one plane to repair another, which is a common practice worldwide. And then there are the two [we] destroyed. The enemy is already weighing up the risks and benefits of continuing to use these AWACS aircraft.

It may have long-range radar detection capabilities, but it also needs to get closer [to our air defences] to scan for signals deep inside Ukrainian territory."

Details: Ihnat noted that Russian tactical aircraft also dropped guided bombs on Avdiivka, exposing them to air defences. As a result, they suffered significant losses (seven aircraft were downed in a week).

Background:

  • On 23 February, the Defence Forces of Ukraine downed a second Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: aircraftRussia
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
aircraft
Russia will be forced to stop round-the-clock duty of A-50 planes if another one is lost – Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources
5 more Russian aircraft were ordered to terminate their mission – Ukraine's intelligence on downing of A-50 aircraft
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: