All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Roman Kravets, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 12:58
10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources
A Russian AWACS aircraft. Stock photo

A crew of 10 Russians was killed in a Russian A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft shot down on 23 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The source said all 10 Russians on board the aircraft had been killed. These included five majors, three captains, a sergeant major and a lieutenant.

Advertisement:

At present, it is estimated that Russia's Military Transport Aviation has seven AWACS aircraft.

No casualties occurred on the ground as the aircraft crashed.

Among the killed are:

  • Aircraft commander – Major Borovikov;
  • Assistant commander – Major Chantsev;
  • Navigator – Captain Provalov;
  • Onboard engineer – Captain Vasilyev;
  • Senior airborne radio operator – Warrant Officer Khrulev;
  • Chief of the crew, shift supervisor – Major Fedosov;
  • Guidance navigator – Major Rulyuk;
  • Guidance navigator – Lieutenant Telmanov;
  • Senior onboard engineer – Captain Byelov;
  • Onboard engineer – Major Soldatkin.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaaircraft
Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
Russia
Navalny's body finally handed over to his mother
UK intelligence estimates Russian losses as of second year of full-scale invasion
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Security Service attack steel plant in Russian Lipetsk – video
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: