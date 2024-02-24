10 Russians, including 5 majors, killed in downed A-50 aircraft – Ukrainska Pravda sources

A crew of 10 Russians was killed in a Russian A-50U Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft shot down on 23 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The source said all 10 Russians on board the aircraft had been killed. These included five majors, three captains, a sergeant major and a lieutenant.

At present, it is estimated that Russia's Military Transport Aviation has seven AWACS aircraft.

No casualties occurred on the ground as the aircraft crashed.

Among the killed are:

Aircraft commander – Major Borovikov;

Assistant commander – Major Chantsev;

Navigator – Captain Provalov;

Onboard engineer – Captain Vasilyev;

Senior airborne radio operator – Warrant Officer Khrulev;

Chief of the crew, shift supervisor – Major Fedosov;

Guidance navigator – Major Rulyuk;

Guidance navigator – Lieutenant Telmanov;

Senior onboard engineer – Captain Byelov;

Onboard engineer – Major Soldatkin.

Background:

