5 more Russian aircraft were ordered to terminate their mission – Ukraine's intelligence on downing of A-50 aircraft

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 24 February 2024, 09:11
А-50. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has stated that a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft was shot down on 23 February near the town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk on the Sea of Azov, and after that, five more Russian aircraft were withdrawn from combat operations.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU stated that the last take-off of the A-50U took place on 23 February at 15:50 from the Akhtubinsk airfield and was supposed to carry out Russia's terrorist missions near the settlements of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Zernograd.

The abrupt cessation of operation of a Shmel radar system, which is installed in the A-50U, was recorded by DIU’s radio reconnaissance stations at 18:45.

The fire damage to the upgraded A-50U is also confirmed by radio intercepts of the Russian Su-35 cover crew.

One of the Russian pilots said on the radio that he had observed air defence systems in operation, a flash and explosions.

Quote: "An additional sign of the success of the joint operation by DIU and the Air Force is the order to terminate the missions for two Su-35 aircraft as well as three Su-34 aircraft belonging to the Russian Aerospace Forces, which were flying missions near the village of Millerovo – some of them planned to conduct airstrikes near Avdiivka."

Background:

Subjects: Ukraine's Air Forceaircraft
