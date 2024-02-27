Swedish Prime Minister declines Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has commented on the statement of French President Macron, who did not rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine, emphasising that this issue is currently not relevant for his country.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Swedish public service television company SVT

Quote from Kristersson: "If a country wants to send troops to another part of the world, it does not affect NATO."

Details: He said this proposal is "not at all relevant now" for Sweden.

"The French tradition is not the Swedish tradition," Kristersson added.

Background:

After Macron's statement made on 26 February at an informal summit in Paris, Czechia announced that it does not intend to send troops to Ukraine.

Cezary Tomczyk, Secretary of State at the Ministry of National Defence of Poland, also stated that Poland is not considering the idea of sending its military to Ukraine.

