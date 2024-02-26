Ukraine's Defence Ministry concludes first direct contract with Swedish defence company

Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency has signed its first direct contract with a Swedish defence company.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the visit of Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson to Ukraine, Ukraine’s Defence Procurement Agency signed its first direct contract with a Swedish defence company.

The contract became possible thanks to support from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under a cooperation agreement between FMV and Ukraine's Defence Ministry signed on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July 2023. No other details were disclosed.

The cooperation will enable Ukraine to galvanise the development of its own procurement agency and consider its counterparts' experience in future acquisitions, the communiqué noted.

It also added that the plan agreed by Ukraine and Sweden in early February also envisages the possibility of joining the current Swedish procurement system.

Background: Sweden has recently announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth €630 million, which will include assault boats.

