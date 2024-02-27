All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces strike Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilian – photo

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 27 February 2024, 20:28
Russian forces strike Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilian – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kurakhove hromada. Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian army struck the Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast from artillery on 27 February, killing one person and injuring five more. (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 27 February 2024, the enemy struck the Kurakhove city territorial hromada. A private business was located in the affected area.

Advertisement:

A 32-year-old employee of the business succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital. Three more men and two women aged from 55 to 70 were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to their limbs and neck, a fracture, an artery rupture and penetrating injuries to the chest."

 
Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the law enforcement authority, one of the injured is in critical condition at the moment.

The building of the business and cars have been damaged in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: attackwarcasualtiesDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
attack
Russians strike Sumy Oblast, killing 2 policemen
Russians strike border area of Sumy Oblast, killing man
70-year-old man injured in Russian attack of Nikopol district – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: