Russian forces strike Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilian – photo

The Russian army struck the Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast from artillery on 27 February, killing one person and injuring five more. (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "On 27 February 2024, the enemy struck the Kurakhove city territorial hromada. A private business was located in the affected area.

Advertisement:

A 32-year-old employee of the business succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital. Three more men and two women aged from 55 to 70 were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds to their limbs and neck, a fracture, an artery rupture and penetrating injuries to the chest."

Photo: the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: According to the law enforcement authority, one of the injured is in critical condition at the moment.

The building of the business and cars have been damaged in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!