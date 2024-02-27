White House: US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine

The White House has commented on the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, saying that no US forces will be sent there.

Source: Adrienne Watson, White House National Security Council Spokesperson, quoted by Reuters; European Pravda

Quote: "President Biden has been clear that the US will not send troops to fight in Ukraine."

Reminder:

French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine in the future after a meeting in Paris on Monday, emphasising that there is currently no consensus among allies.

A number of European states and NATO have since stated that they do not plan to send any troops to Ukraine.

Onno Eichelsheim, Chief of Defence of the Dutch Armed Forces, believes that there is no point in discussing the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine at this time, but that the allies should be open to all possible options.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Russian president, stated that the presence of NATO troops on the territory of Ukraine would lead to a direct conflict between the Alliance and the Russian Federation, escalating the situation.

