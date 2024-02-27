All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force destroys second Russian Su-34 fighter jet in a day

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 February 2024, 15:39
Ukrainian Air Force destroys second Russian Su-34 fighter jet in a day
Photo: the Air Force of Ukraine

The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed another Russian Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 14:00 another Su-34 fighter jet was downed. The direction is the same! The goal has not changed!

With such considerable losses of attack and special aircraft, the Russians should think for a bit and stop ‘air cannon fodder assaults’ at least for some time.

Well, we will keep working… To victory!".

Updated: Later, Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, posted a picture of the second Russian Su-34 Sukhoi fighter jet downed.

Background: On 27 February Ukraine’s Air Force downed another Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.

This new has been updated since publication.

