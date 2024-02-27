Ukrainian Air Force destroys second Russian Su-34 fighter jet in a day
The Defence Forces of Ukraine have destroyed another Russian Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.
Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "At about 14:00 another Su-34 fighter jet was downed. The direction is the same! The goal has not changed!
With such considerable losses of attack and special aircraft, the Russians should think for a bit and stop ‘air cannon fodder assaults’ at least for some time.
Well, we will keep working… To victory!".
Updated: Later, Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, posted a picture of the second Russian Su-34 Sukhoi fighter jet downed.
Background: On 27 February Ukraine’s Air Force downed another Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter jet on the eastern front.
This new has been updated since publication.
Support UP or become our patron!