Ukrainian Air Force commander posts photo of Russian Su-34 in flames – photo
Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 16:21
Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a picture of the second Russian Su-34 Sukhoi fighter jet downed on 27 February.
Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram
Quote: "This is not an exclamation point or a question mark in the photo but a Russian sushka [slang term for Su-34 – ed.] on fire.
So that nobody doubts it!"
Background: On the morning of 27 February on the eastern front the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. In the afternoon the news on the downing of the second Su-34 emerged.
