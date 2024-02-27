All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force commander posts photo of Russian Su-34 in flames – photo

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 27 February 2024, 16:21
Ukrainian Air Force commander posts photo of Russian Su-34 in flames – photo
Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: the Ukrainian Air Force

Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, has posted a picture of the second Russian Su-34 Sukhoi fighter jet downed on 27 February.

Source: Oleshchuk on Telegram

Quote: "This is not an exclamation point or a question mark in the photo but a Russian sushka [slang term for Su-34 – ed.] on fire.

So that nobody doubts it!"

Background: On the morning of 27 February on the eastern front the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-34 fighter jet. In the afternoon the news on the downing of the second Su-34 emerged

Subjects: aircraftRussiawarUkraine's Air Force
