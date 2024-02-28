Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people

The Russians launched intense attacks on the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 28 February, killing a woman and injuring three more people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In the evening, the Russians attacked the city of Siversk, where a local woman, 69, sustained injuries incompatible with life. At the moment of the attack, she was not far from her house. The type of weapon used is being specified.

Due to the attack on the town of Kurakhove, a 22-year-old saleswoman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility with a traumatic brain injury and a concussion.

Quote: "On 28 February at about 06:30, the Russian army launched an attack on the village of Zhelanne in the Pokrovsk district. The projectile struck a street where a 62-year-old local woman was walking at that moment. The woman was hospitalised with a head injury and a fracture.

At 15:00, the Russians attacked the town of Chasiv Yar, likely with an FPV drone. A 40-year-old man has received multiple injuries next to his car."

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

