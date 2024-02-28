All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 28 February 2024, 21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russians launched intense attacks on the Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 28 February, killing a woman and injuring three more people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: In the evening, the Russians attacked the city of Siversk, where a local woman, 69,  sustained injuries incompatible with life. At the moment of the attack, she was not far from her house. The type of weapon used is being specified.

Advertisement:

Due to the attack on the town of Kurakhove, a 22-year-old saleswoman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility with a traumatic brain injury and a concussion.

Quote: "On 28 February at about 06:30, the Russian army launched an attack on the village of Zhelanne in the Pokrovsk district. The projectile struck a street where a 62-year-old local woman was walking at that moment. The woman was hospitalised with a head injury and a fracture.

At 15:00, the Russians attacked the town of Chasiv Yar, likely with an FPV drone. A 40-year-old man has received multiple injuries next to his car."

 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: casualtieswarDonetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets

Six Ukrainians injured after car drives into crowd in Poland

All six crossing points on Polish-Ukrainian border blocked, 2,400 lorries in queue

Senior German officials confirm authenticity of officers' WebEx recording – WSJ

Zelenskyy: Commander-in-Chief has carte blanche for personnel changes

All News
casualties
Russian hit café and church in Kupiansk with bombs, killing and presumably trapping civilians under rubble – photo
Two civilians killed and 8 injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast
Russian forces strike Kurakhove hromada in Donetsk Oblast, killing civilian – photo
RECENT NEWS
22:29
Polish border situation has gone too far economically and morally – Zelenskyy
22:20
Heavy fighting underway in Ivanivske near Bakhmut, Russians attack Bohdanivka
21:40
Zelenskyy warns US and Europe against losing to Shahed drones or Russian fighter jets
21:22
Chinese representative claims Ukraine and Russia must negotiate
20:57
Search and rescue operations completed in Odesa – video
20:29
Lithuanian Foreign Minister on children killed in Odesa: Russia has to suffer immediate consequences
20:00
Largest number of Russian attacks is around Marinka – General Staff report
19:24
updated2 March attack on Odesa apartment building: bodies of two more children found under rubble
19:15
Leak of conversation between German officers is part of Putin's information war – German Defence Minister
19:04
Ukraine's Economy Ministry signs agreement to use artificial intelligence to help with demining Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: