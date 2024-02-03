Ukraine's Defence Intelligence: Tu-95 pilot who carried out missile attacks on Ukraine shot dead in Russia – photo

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that Major Oleg Stegachov, the crew commander of a Tu-95 strategic bomber, was shot dead in Engels, Russia.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: As Ukrainian intelligence reported, the pilot, 40, served at the Engels airbase and was directly involved in launching missile strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and killing people.

Stegachov sustained gunshot wounds as a result of the attack. Intelligence is currently investigating whether he is still alive.

Quote: "We remind you that all war criminals will face retribution.

We know your names, addresses, car number plates, usual routes and habits."

Oleg Stegachov. Photo: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

