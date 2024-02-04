Russian forces attack 5 Sumy Oblast communities

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces attacked five hromadas in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A total of 76 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast, with Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka and Esman hromadas coming under Russian fire.

Advertisement:

Russian mortar attacks caused 23 explosions in the Krasnopillia hromada, and Russian shelling caused 8 further explosions there.

Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack the Bilopillia hromada, causing 13 and 2 explosions respectively.

Russian FPV drones caused 2 explosions in the Yunakivka hromada.

Russian forces deployed an AGS grenade launcher to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, causing 13 explosions, while Russian artillery caused a further 7 explosions there, and Russian mortar bombs – another 5 explosions.

Russian mortar bombs caused an explosion in the Esman hromada, and another 2 explosions occurred as a result of a Russian FPV drone attack.

Support UP or become our patron!