Germany is worried about consequences of Trump being elected US President and Russia winning in Ukraine – NYT

The New York Times media outlet has reported that German government officials are concerned about negative consequences for NATO in the event of Donald Trump being elected President again, or Russia winning in Ukraine.

Source: The New York Times with reference to sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The perspective of Trump being re-elected makes German officials and many of their colleagues from NATO lead informal discussion as to whether the structure of the Alliance will be able to survive without the US as its leader.

Many German officials say that the best strategic hope of Russian President Vladimir Putin is NATO’s split.

Sources of NYT in the German government state that it is impossible to return to previous relations with Putin’s Russia, that they do not expect significant progress in the war in Ukraine this year but they are afraid of the consequences of Putin’s win.

Their immediate concern is growing pessimism about the United States continuing to fund Ukraine’s struggle.

Unnamed German officials stated that if American funding dries up and Russia prevails, its next target will be closer to Berlin.

Background:

Earlier, Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, expressed his doubt that if Trump returns to the White House, he will be lenient towards Russian President Putin.

Meanwhile Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, stated that he is not concerned with the US leaving the Alliance, even if former US President Trump wins the elections in November 2024.

Before that George Robertson, former NATO Secretary General and former Defence Minister of the UK, said that Putin’s strategy to wait for Trump’s return is another mistake of the Kremlin.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia stressed that Trump says the same things about security as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did.

