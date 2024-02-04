US must not interfere – Biden's advisor on possible dismissal of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the US President, has stated that the US must not interfere in the possible dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Sullivan in an interview CBS, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "That is not something the US government should be weighing in on one way or the other. And so we have stayed out of that set of personnel decisions."

Advertisement:

Details: He added that it's the sovereign right of Ukraine and the right of the President of Ukraine to make his personnel decisions.

"We've been clear, we're just not going to get embroiled in that particular decision. We have indicated that directly to the Ukrainians," Sullivan noted.

Background:

Earlier, The Washington Post with references to two sources familiar with the discussion reported that the Ukrainian government had informed the White House about the decision of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to dismiss Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

WP added with reference to a top official from Ukraine’s Defence Ministry that Kyiv has not chosen the replacement for Zaluzhnyi.

The rumours about tense relations and strategic arguments between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi have been circulating for several months.

On 29 January some Telegram channels and politics reported about the alleged dismissal of Zaluzhnyi from the position of the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The sources of Ukrainska Pravda reported back then that he was offered another office in the government, for instance, that of an ambassador, but Zaluzhnyi refused.

Support UP or become our patron!