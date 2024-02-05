Wreckage of missing Mi-8 helicopter found in Russia

An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Photo: Rostec

The crash site and wreckage of a previously-missing MIL Mi-8 transport helicopter have been discovered in Russia.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations

Quote: "Workers of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia searched the waters near the village of Derevyannoe in Karelia using snowmobiles and hovercraft.

Advertisement:

The wreckage of the helicopter was found 11 kilometres from the shore at a depth of 50 metres."

Background: A Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Emergencies Ministry disappeared on Sunday (4 February) near the village of Derevyannoe in Prionezhsky District, Republic of Karelia, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!