All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wreckage of missing Mi-8 helicopter found in Russia

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 5 February 2024, 03:34
Wreckage of missing Mi-8 helicopter found in Russia
An Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. Photo: Rostec

The crash site and wreckage of a previously-missing MIL Mi-8 transport helicopter have been discovered in Russia.

Source: Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations

Quote: "Workers of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia searched the waters near the village of Derevyannoe in Karelia using snowmobiles and hovercraft.

Advertisement:

The wreckage of the helicopter was found 11 kilometres from the shore at a depth of 50 metres."

Background: A Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Russian Emergencies Ministry disappeared on Sunday (4 February) near the village of Derevyannoe in Prionezhsky District, Republic of Karelia, Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaaircraft
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces kill 810 Russian soldiers and destroy 18 artillery systems over past 24 hours
Russia's defence industry fails to ensure full technical support for Russian reserves – ISW
2 UAVs downed in Russia's Bryansk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: