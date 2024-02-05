Bundeswehr General: War will end when Ukraine wins it

German Major General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr's Situation Center Ukraine, believes the Ukrainian military can end the war by defeating Russia on the battlefield, but a lack of ammunition remains a major source of concern for the West.

Source: Freuding in an interview with RND, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We are confident in the value of our support and in the unity of Ukraine's partners, who are willing to persevere in order to achieve the desired outcome."

Advertisement:

When asked when the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, which has been going on for nearly two years, would end, Freuding responded, "It will end when Ukraine wins the war."

At the same time, he stated that he would not exaggerate the situation, citing the EU's supply of ammunition to Ukraine and the United States' delay in approving assistance.

"However, numbers are not the only consideration here. The majority of Ukraine's current systems are far more accurate and effective than Russian ones. It also means you'll need less ammunition. This year, we will most likely be able to more than double the supply of artillery ammunition from Germany alone," the general explained.

"However, the supply of ammunition remains a central issue of Western support," he added.

Freuding also believes that Ukraine requires mobilisation to compensate for battlefield losses and replenish combat units.

Earlier: The European Union admitted that it will be able to supply Ukraine with over 500,000 artillery shells by March, rather than the promised million.

Support UP or become our patron!