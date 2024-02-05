Russian FSB claims to have prevented assassination attempt on Crimean "official"

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed to have prevented a terrorist attack against one of the Russian so-called leaders in occupied Crimea.

Source: Krym.Realii, a Radio Liberty project, with reference to Russian Kremlin-aligned media and the Federal Security Service

Details: According to FSB, three people appeared to be preparing to blow up a car. They allegedly seized an improvised explosive device and a remote fuse that can be activated by calling.

One of the defendants allegedly stated that they intended to blow up the motorcade. The man in the recording provided by Russian media outlets claims to have placed the mine in a gas cylinder and transported it from Melitopol to Crimea.

Who among the Crimean "authorities" was targeted is unclear.

The editors of Krym.Realii and Ukrainska Pravda are unable to verify or confirm the Russian side's statement.

Background: In December 2023, the FSB said it had uncovered a network of agents in Crimea that allegedly intended to assassinate the Russian head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, and the head of the Kremlin-controlled Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov.

