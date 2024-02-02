Open sources indicate that at least three Russian aircraft were hit at Belbek – Air Force

The Ukrainian Air Force has said that the strike on the Belbek airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea on 31 January probably hit at least three Russian aircraft and some personnel.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Quote: "This is probably more of a question for our intelligence [about the targets hit]... The best confirmation is, of course, satellite images that are already available on the internet, where something can indeed be seen. But even better confirmation is the obituaries in Russian news outlets – the fact that they themselves admit to the damage and are posting information about it. At the very least, there were three aircraft there, then some personnel were killed."

Background:

On 31 January, explosions were heard in Sevastopol, near Saky, Feodosiia, Rozdilne and Hvardiiske in occupied Crimea. Smoke was visible over the Belbek airfield, and the occupation authorities issued an air-raid warning and temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge to traffic.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, thanked everyone who "contributed to cleansing Crimea of the Russian presence". Ukrainska Pravda sources in the Armed Forces said that the airfield was struck by cruise missiles.

