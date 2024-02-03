Polish president explains his controversial remarks on Crimea: "My stance is clear"

Polish President Andrzej Duda decided on Saturday (3 February) to explain his remarks on Crimea, which caused great outrage among Internet users and representatives of Poland's ruling camp and the reaction of the Ukrainian ambassador.

Source: Duda on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "My actions and stance on Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine have been clear from day one: Russia violates international law, is an aggressor and occupier," he tweeted.

Details: Duda stressed that Russian aggression against Ukraine and the occupation of internationally recognised Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, is a crime.

"This war cannot end with Russia's victory. Russian imperialism must be stopped, defeated and blocked in the future. Ukraine must emerge victorious because the free world must win this war. We all stand shoulder to shoulder with a free, sovereign and independent Ukraine against aggression and brutal imperialism!" the Polish president stressed.

Background:

On Friday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said in an interview with Kanal Zero that he did not know whether Ukraine would regain Crimea. He stressed that he believes that Ukraine will regain Donetsk and Luhansk.

He added that Crimea is a "special place, including for historical reasons." "Because, in fact, if we look historically, it has been in the hands of Russia for a long time."

On Saturday, Vasyl Zvarych, Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland, commented on President Duda's words. "Crimea is Ukraine: it is and it will be so," he said. He added that international law is the basis.

Following Duda's remarks, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stressed that Poland recognises Ukraine's independence within its internationally recognised borders, which have been repeatedly confirmed by Russia.

Duda's remarks caused outrage among politicians in Poland's ruling camp.

