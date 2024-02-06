Former Ukrainian MP Kuzmin's state treason case heads to court

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigations have completed a pre-trial investigation into state treason by Renat Kuzmin, a former member of Ukrainian Parliament from the banned political Opposition Platform – For Life. The indictment has been forwarded to the court.

Source: State Bureau of Investigation; Office of the Prosecutor General

Details: As part of the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officials have determined that the MP disseminated propaganda materials harming Ukraine through the media, both before and after the onset of the full-scale Russian Federation invasion.

Specifically, starting from March 2021 and even after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Renat Kuzmin voiced information in his speeches, social media posts, and on his website that had a propagandistic nature.

The purpose of these actions was to shape an anti-Ukrainian sentiment in society and exert informational influence harming the country's sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability, and security.

Through his actions, the former elected representative provided assistance to representatives of the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

