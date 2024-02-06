Russians target Kupiansk district, injure 71-year-old woman

On the morning of 6 February, the Russians fired at the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast, wounding a 71-year-old woman.

Source: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "According to the investigation, at around 9:00 on 6 February, the Russian military opened fire on the village of Pishchane, Kupiansk district. A 71-year-old woman sustained injuries. Residential buildings sustained damage. According to preliminary data, the attack involved the use of artillery."

Details: At around 21:00 on 5 February, the Russian forces attacked the village of Hlushkivka in the Kurylivka hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories). This attack caused damage to warehouses and an agricultural business’s tractor. Early reports say the Russians attacked the village with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the morning of 6 February, Russian troops resumed their attacks on Hlushkivka. Six apartment buildings were damaged, and one car burned down.

Background:

The Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 5-6 February, destroying a three-storey hotel. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of a two-month-old child from under the rubble.

