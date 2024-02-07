All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland scrambles aircraft due to massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 08:25
Poland scrambles aircraft due to massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine
Polish Flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces have announced that Polish and allied aircraft have been scrambled amid a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces on Twitter (X)

"We would like to inform you that there is intensive activity of long-range aircraft belonging to the Russian Federation related to the infliction of missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine," the report says.

Advertisement:

The tweet goes on to say that in this regard, all necessary procedures have been activated to ensure the security of Polish airspace, and Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation.

"We are issuing a warning that Polish and allied aircraft are going to be more active, which may be combined with increased noise levels, especially in the country's south-eastern region," the command also said.

On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Background:

  • The General Staff of Poland said on 29 December that the country's airspace had been violated by a Russian missile. The Polish military discovered that the missile flew 40 kilometres deep into Poland and returned to Ukraine three minutes later. 
  • After that, the Russian Charge d'Affaires was summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry to give explanations. 
  • Poland scrambled its aircraft during the next large-scale attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Polandfighter jetsRussiamissile strike
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Poland
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
Polish Deputy Minister of Agriculture requests VAT and import restrictions on oil and sugar from Ukraine
Polish farmers plot new blockade of Ukrainian border
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: