European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 5 February 2024, 18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Photo: Getty Images

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has said he is not ruling out any possible scenarios of how Russia’s war against Ukraine might unfold and has advised Ukraine’s allies to prepare for them.

Source: Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz in an interview with Super Express, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz was asked whether he thinks the worst scenario for how the war in Ukraine might end – Ukraine’s defeat and Russia’s aggression against countries in NATO’s eastern flank, including Poland – was possible.

"I think all scenarios are possible, and I take the worst ones very seriously. That’s what a defence minister’s role is in our current circumstances," Kosiniak-Kamysz replied.

He said that the situation was very tense not only in Europe, but also in the Middle East and in the Pacific region.

"We have to be prepared for anything. So we’re reviewing the situation, drawing conclusions, and filling in gaps, including when it comes to weapons and ammunition. Major procurement efforts are important, but soldiers’ personal equipment is also important," Kosiniak-Kamysz said. He added that since the new government came to power in Poland [in late 2023], defence contracts worth 19 billion Polish zloty (approximately US$4.7 billion) have already been drawn up, most of them with the Polish defence industry.

Previously: Romania's Deputy Chief of Defence Staff General Gheorghiță Vlad, has said he believes that the Romanian people, like all Europeans, should prepare for the potential spread of Russian aggression. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has expressed his disagreement with this statement.

