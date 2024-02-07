Russia has attacked Ukraine nine times with North Korean-supplied missiles

Russia has attacked Ukraine at least nine times with ballistic missiles supplied by North Korea.

Source: Statement by Robert Wood, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations at a meeting of the Security Council; Suspilne

Quote from Wood: "Russia and North Korea must be held accountable for their actions that undermine long-standing commitments under UN Security Council resolutions. These illegal arms transfers and potential technology transfers from Russia to North Korea undermine regional stability and the global non-proliferation regime, as well as the credibility of the Security Council.

But even in the complete absence of any serious demonstration of Putin's interest in a peaceful settlement of the war, Ukraine continues to seek a path to a just and lasting peace following the principles of the UN Charter.

Even as we sit here, Russia continues to disregard international law by doubling its violations of the UN arms embargo on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

Details: Robert Wood stressed that the Kremlin is responsible for the tragedy in Lysychansk on 3 February, when at least 28 people were killed as a result of a shell hitting a bakery: "The Kremlin bears full responsibility for the unconscionable death and destruction caused by Putin's aggressive war against Ukraine, unleashed in violation of the UN Charter."

He noted that all parties to the conflict should take possible preventive measures to minimise damage to the civilian population. In contrast to Russia's lack of transparency and disrespect for international law, the Ukrainian government has demonstrated a willingness to abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law and fully investigate any allegations of violations or abuse committed by its forces.

Robert Wood said that while Russia pretends to care about the welfare of Ukrainian civilians in its occupied territories, Russian troops continue to cause great suffering to the civilian population.

He stressed that only Russia is responsible for starting this war, and its aggression against Ukraine is a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. President Putin's explicit desire to destroy the sovereign state of Ukraine and subdue its people is the reason the war has gone on for so long.

