Ukrainian trust Armed Forces and rescuers the most – survey

According to a survey conducted in January 2024, Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most among state and public institutions. 95% of Ukrainians expressed their trust in the military.

Details: In particular, Ukrainians trust volunteer military units (85%), the State Emergency Service (82%), the National Guard (81%), volunteer organisations (78%), the State Border Guard Service (77%), the Ministry of Defence (69%), the Security Service of Ukraine (68%), the President (64%), the Church (61%), the National Police (58%), NGOs (55%) and the National Bank (53%).

The survey stated that respondents are more likely to trust than distrust the leaders of cities/towns/villages where they live (49% and 43% respectively).

The Ukrainian media are trusted by 47% of respondents, while 43% distrust the media. 42.5% trust the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and 31% do not.

It is reported that the majority of respondents express distrust of the state apparatus (75% do not trust it), political parties (72%), the Verkhovna Rada (70%), courts and judicial system in general (68%), the Government of Ukraine (64%), the Prosecutor's Office (60%), commercial banks (53%), the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (52%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (51%), and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (51%).

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 19 to 25 January 2024 as part of the USAID/ENGAGE project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted face-to-face only in the areas controlled by the Government of Ukraine and not subject to combat actions.

2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

At the same time, additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

