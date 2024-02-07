All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian trust Armed Forces and rescuers the most – survey

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 7 February 2024, 14:26
Ukrainian trust Armed Forces and rescuers the most – survey
Photo: SES

According to a survey conducted in January 2024, Ukrainians trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine the most among state and public institutions. 95% of Ukrainians expressed their trust in the military.

Source: a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre  

Details: In particular, Ukrainians trust volunteer military units (85%), the State Emergency Service (82%), the National Guard (81%), volunteer organisations (78%), the State Border Guard Service (77%), the Ministry of Defence (69%), the Security Service of Ukraine (68%), the President (64%), the Church (61%), the National Police (58%), NGOs (55%) and the National Bank (53%).

Advertisement:

The survey stated that respondents are more likely to trust than distrust the leaders of cities/towns/villages where they live (49% and 43% respectively).

The Ukrainian media are trusted by 47% of respondents, while 43% distrust the media. 42.5% trust the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights and 31% do not.

It is reported that the majority of respondents express distrust of the state apparatus (75% do not trust it), political parties (72%), the Verkhovna Rada (70%), courts and judicial system in general (68%), the Government of Ukraine (64%), the Prosecutor's Office (60%), commercial banks (53%), the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (52%), the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (51%), and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (51%).

The survey was conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 19 to 25 January 2024 as part of the USAID/ENGAGE project, which is funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by Pact in Ukraine.

The survey was conducted face-to-face only in the areas controlled by the Government of Ukraine and not subject to combat actions.

2,000 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

At the same time, additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Armed Forces
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Armed Forces
Defence Ministry anticipates new opportunities with creation of Drone Forces
Da Vinci Wolves battalion joins 59th Brigade, appointing Serhii Filimonov as their commander
Zelenskyy instructs Ukrainian Armed Forces to set up separate service branch for drone forces
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: