Zelenskyy asks EU Foreign Affairs chief for ammunition, drones and air defence systems – video

In a meeting with Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested that the European Union provide additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems.

Source: Borrell on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Honoured to be received again by President Zelenskyy. He asked for additional ammunition, drones and air defence systems," Borrell said.

He said his key priority is to mobilise additional EU military equipment.

"We must do more and we must do it faster," Borrell said.

Background: During his visit to Kyiv, Josep Borrell spoke about the need for Ukraine's political unity, the implementation of reforms and the need for effective democratic mechanisms in this country.

On Wednesday 7 February, Borrell had to spend the morning in a shelter due to a massive missile attack by the Russian Federation.

Borrell expects the EU to provide Ukraine with 1.155 million ammunition rounds by the end of 2024.

