Ukrainian military forced to carefully distribute their ammunition – White House

The White House has claimed that they know how the Ukrainian military "are marshalling their ammunition very, very closely", as it is running out, and the Russians are trying to use this situation to attack Ukrainian positions and peaceful cities more frequently.

Source: John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We know that in some units, they [Ukrainian soldiers] are marshalling their ammunition very, very closely because they’re beginning to get worried about running out."

Advertisement:

"And the Russians know this. That’s why they keep flying drones and missiles to force the Ukrainians to use air defence capabilities that they know are not being replaced right now."

Details: In addition, he emphasised that Ukrainian commanders in individual areas must decide which longer-range systems to use now and which should not be used for the time being due to the lack of new tranches of military assistance.

Kirby also commented on the situation near Avdiivka, saying that the Russians want to use it to conduct operations along the entire Donbas area for logistical purposes.

He believes that the lack of US assistance complicates the situation at the front and in the country’s depths. Speaking about this, Kirby noted that the Russians are trying to target as many Ukrainian defence and industrial facilities as possible, as well as civilian ones.

Background:

The US Senate did not receive enough votes for a procedural vote on a bill to strengthen migration policy, which included additional funds for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

US President Joe Biden sharply criticised the Republicans in the Congress after the Republican Party had blocked a bipartisan agreement on the border security and external aid package which included the aid for Ukraine as well.

Support UP or become our patron!