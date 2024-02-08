Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief

In his address on 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy listed the main changes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine require following the appointment of Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief, including resolving logistical issues and establishing an effective rotation system.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 8 February

Details: The president listed the necessary steps, stating that 2024 can only be a success for Ukraine if effective changes are made to the foundation of our defence, which is Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Among them are:

A realistic, detailed action plan for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 2024 must be presented. It must take into account the real situation on the battlefield now and the prospects.

Each combat brigade on the first line must receive effective Western weapons, and there must be a fair redistribution of such weapons in favour of the first line in the combat zone.

The logistics problems must be resolved. Avdiivka must not wait for the generals to find out which warehouses the drones are stuck in.

Every general must know the front. If a general does not know the front, he does not serve Ukraine.

The excessive and unjustified number of personnel in the headquarters must be adjusted.

An effective rotation system must be established in the army. The experience of certain combat brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, where such a system is in place, can be used as a basis. Rotations are a must.

There is an obvious need to improve the quality of training for the warriors – only trained soldiers can be on the frontline.

A new type of force is being created in the structure of the Armed Forces – the Unmanned Systems Forces. The first commander is to be appointed.

According to Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi will present a team to reset Ukraine's Armed Forces in the coming days.

Background:

On 8 February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Later that day, Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

