All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


French Defence Minister says France will focus on providing Ukraine with aircraft bombs

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 1 March 2024, 00:36
French Defence Minister says France will focus on providing Ukraine with aircraft bombs
Sébastien Lecornu. Photo: Lecornu on Twitter

France will not provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 fighter jets, instead focusing on providing the Ukrainian Armed Forces with bombs that can be adapted to Soviet-made aircraft.

Source: Sébastien Lecornu, Minister of Defence of France, at a meeting of the National Assembly Defence Committee; Ukrinform news agency; Zone militaire

Quote: "As for aircraft, on the whole, we are also trying to do something useful. To be as honest as possible, and I’ve never said this publicly, instead of supplying Mirage 2000 jets, of which we have very few and whose MOC [maintenance in operational condition] would present terribly complicated challenges, we preferred to start general pilot training."

Advertisement:

Details: Lecornu said that France did not stop there: "We chose to spend money and engineering resources on adapting A2SM (air-to-surface) bombs to the generations of Soviet-made Su-24 and MiG-29 aircraft that Ukraine already has, rather than focusing solely on the Mirage."

Lecornu noted that the 50 A2SM bombs being delivered to Ukraine every month, which are compatible with Soviet aircraft, were a game changer. And that was the most important thing. After that, there are discussions about aircraft, "but that’s never the central point on which we are expected to focus."

He added that France has never been caught in a discrepancy between promises and actions. On the contrary, Paris waited until the logistics had been worked out and the deliveries had been made before announcing them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warFranceaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
war
Ukrainian defenders down all attack drones Russia launched overnight
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast 200 times, killing civilian
ISW: Putin uses nuclear rhetoric to draw Western attention to himself and for propaganda
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: