Ukrainian defenders down all attack drones Russia launched overnight

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed four Russian Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia launched into Ukraine on the night of 29 February-1 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force press service on WhatsApp

Details: It is noted that on the night of 29 February-1 March 2024, the Russians carried out an attack using five S-300 anti-aircraft missiles fired from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast and Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. In addition, they launched four Shahed attack UAVs from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia.

Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces destroyed four Shahed drones within Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

