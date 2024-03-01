All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders down all attack drones Russia launched overnight

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 1 March 2024, 09:25
Ukrainian defenders down all attack drones Russia launched overnight
Destroyed Russian Shahed kamikaze drones. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ukraine’s Defence Forces have destroyed four Russian Shahed kamikaze drones that Russia launched into Ukraine on the night of 29 February-1 March.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force press service on WhatsApp

Details: It is noted that on the night of 29 February-1 March 2024, the Russians carried out an attack using five S-300 anti-aircraft missiles fired from the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast and Russia’s Belgorod Oblast. In addition, they launched four Shahed attack UAVs from the districts of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk in Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces destroyed four Shahed drones within Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed dronewar
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Shahed drone
Drone wreckage damages transformer at critical infrastructure facility in Odesa
Russian drone attack: fire breaks out in Odesa
Ukraine's Air Force downs 11 out of 13 attack drones and 2 out of 6 missiles overnight; 1 drone enters Moldovan airspace
RECENT NEWS
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
04:40
Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons
All News
Advertisement: